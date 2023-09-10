Robert Lewandowski rejected Saudi Arabia move – report

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski reportedly rejected a summer move to Saudi Arabia.

The expanding Saudi Pro League has dominated the summer transfer window with their spending sending shockwaves across Europe.

With four teams now backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) star names have flocked to the Middle East as part of mega money contracts.

However, despite the growing trend of players accepting moves to Saudi Pro League clubs, certain names have rejected a switch away from Europe.

As per reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Lewandowski was approached over a possible move away from Catalonia, alongside Manchester City captain Kevin De Bruyne.

Robert Lewandowski & Kevin de Bruyne received several approaches from Saudi clubs to join them this summer 🇸🇦 ⛔️ Both rejected as Lewa wanted to stay at Barça, same for KdB at City. ❌ Alaba also never considered that option, only Real Madrid. 📱 More: https://t.co/Y5wFCrNUYM pic.twitter.com/fJbryzopCw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 9, 2023

Lewandowski enjoyed a superb first season in Spain with 23 La Liga goals in 2022/23 as Barcelona secured a first league title since 2019 and the 35-year-old had no intention of leaving.

His current deal with Barcelona runs until 2026 but there could be a potential exit next summer if his form dips in the coming months.