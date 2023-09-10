Real Madrid transfer target unwilling to renew at current club, opens door for 2024 move

Having signed Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer, Real Madrid are prepared to return to the Bundesliga in 2024 for another leading youngster: Alphonso Davies.

The 22-year-old has been a long-term target for Los Blancos, who hope to make him their first-choice left back for years to come, with summer signing Fran Garcia acting as his backup.

Bayern Munich have no intention of selling Davies, whom they consider to be an invaluable player. However, they may be forced into cashing in next summer, as Marca have reported that the Canadian international is not willing to sign a new contract.

Davies’ current deal expires in 2025, so he would have just one year left when next summer comes around. Bayern will be reluctant to lose him on a free, which could allow Real Madrid to pounce.

For the time being, Real Madrid are biding their time. They are monitoring Davies’ situation at Bayern, with the hope that he continues to hold out on signing a new contract.