Real Madrid pencil in date for eagerly-anticipated debut of summer signing

Real Madrid’s summer signings have settled in well over the last few weeks. Jude Bellingham has been in sensational form, while Fran Garcia, Joselu Mato and Brahim Diaz have also impressed in stages.

The only summer addition yet to make their debut is Arda Guler. The 18-year-old, signed from Fenerbahce, has been out of action since July after suffering a recurrence of a meniscus injury, which ended up requiring surgery.

Since then, Guler has been on the comeback trail, and he is edging closer to making a return to action. According to MD, Real Madrid hope to have him available for the visit of Las Palmas, which takes place on the 27th of September.

There has been much excitement over the possible debut of Guler. The Turkish international is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young players in Europe, and Real Madrid will hope to have him available as soon as possible – although they will be wary of rushing him back too soon.