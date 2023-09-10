Real Madrid target Manchester City star as long term option

Real Madrid are considering a future transfer raid on Manchester City for Julian Alvarez.

Los Blancos are looking to continue their policy of signing emerging star names from across Europe’s major clubs caas part of their long term plan.

Jude Bellingham’s summer arrival is the latest example of the club’s strategy in the transfer market with the England international shining in his first month in Madrid.

The new policy looks to allow players to develop their skills for at least two seasons at a Champions League level club before making a big move to bring them to the Spanish capital.

Alvarez is highly rated in Manchester, but reports from Fichajes, via Goal.com, claim Real Madrid could test their resolve to keep the Argentina international in the coming years.

The 23-year-old scored 17 goals in his first season at City, in 2022/23, and his current contract at the Etihad Stadium runs until 2028 with a transfer value of €60m.