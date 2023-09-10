Ousmane Dembele outlines reasons for Barcelona exit

Ousmane Dembele has offered a key reason why he opted to leave Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain.

The French international made clear to his intention to join the Ligue 1 champions after PSG registered a firm transfer interest in him in July,

Despite Barcelona’s attempts to convince him to stay with the La Liga holders, he chose to begin a new chapter in his native country.

The 26-year-old winger agreed a five-year contract at the Parc des Princes after PSG activated his €50m release clause within the negotiations.

Dembele issued a positive message of thanks following his departure from Catalonia but he admitted the prospect of being a part of PSG’s future plans convinced him to move on.

“I spoke with the coach and president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and they told me about the project. Playing in France again made me excited too”, as per an interview with Telefoot, via Marca.

Dembele’s departure from Barcelona has been eased by the rapid rise of 16-year-old Lamine Yamal in recent weeks as the teenager continues to break records for club and country.