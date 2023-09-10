Memphis Depay congratulates Neymar on Brazil record

Former Barcelona superstar Neymar Jr has finally broken the Brazil national team goal scoring record.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker has found himself in the headlines for non-football reasons in recent weeks after completing a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

His call to leave Europe was met with criticism from some quarters and he opted to hit back with a bold claim that the Saudi top flight could be better than France’s Ligue 1.

He is yet to make a club appearance with Al Hilal, due to injury, but he joined up with the Brazil squad this month, tied with the legendary Pele on 77 goals.

Congratulations brother!

You did it.

All time topscorer of Brazil 🇧🇷

Respect!!!

You inspired me since the early days by the way you playing and approaching the game of football, 🪄 and now you’ve inspired me even more!

Im sure the whole country of brazil will be proud of you,… pic.twitter.com/BnNRSiPw2B — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) September 9, 2023

However, two goals in the 5-1 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier opening win over Bolivia has taken him clear as the outright leader with Atletico Madrid striker Memphis Depay amongst those to congratulate him.

📝Memphis Depay's message to Neymar after overtaking Pelé as top scorer of the Brazilian national team 🔝🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/WezHOkFoWG — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) September 9, 2023

If Neymar returns from international duty with no fresh fitness concerns he could make his debut in Saudi Arabia against Al Riyadh on September 15.