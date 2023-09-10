Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Memphis Depay congratulates Neymar on Brazil record

Former Barcelona superstar Neymar Jr has finally broken the Brazil national team goal scoring record.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker has found himself in the headlines for non-football reasons in recent weeks after completing a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

His call to leave Europe was met with criticism from some quarters and he opted to hit back with a bold claim that the Saudi top flight could be better than France’s Ligue 1.

He is yet to make a club appearance with Al Hilal, due to injury, but he joined up with the Brazil squad this month, tied with the legendary Pele on 77 goals.

However, two goals in the 5-1 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier opening win over Bolivia has taken him clear as the outright leader with Atletico Madrid striker Memphis Depay amongst those to congratulate him.

If Neymar returns from international duty with no fresh fitness concerns he could make his debut in Saudi Arabia against Al Riyadh on September 15.

