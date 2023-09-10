Mallorca talisman returns to form during international break after disappointing start to season

It has been a disappointing start to the new season for Real Mallorca. Javier Aguirre’s side have failed to win any of their opening four matches, drawing two (vs Las Palmas and Athletic Club) and losing the other two (vs Villarreal and Granada).

During those matches, they have only scored three goals, none of which have gone to star striker Vedat Muriqi, who scored 15 goals for the Balearic club last season. Understandably, it has been a very disappointing run of form for the 29-year-old.

However, there is hope that Muriqi has now turned his fortunes around. He scored a brace for Kosovo during their 2-2 draw with Switzerland on Saturday, which included a stoppage time equaliser.

Raised by war, stronger than fear! 🇽🇰 pic.twitter.com/nDvBqFy30E — Vedat Muriqi (@MuriqiVedat) September 10, 2023

Mallorca will hope that this performance still prove to be a catalyst for Muriqi. They desperately need their main man to return to form, and fast, starting with next weekend’s crucial fixture against Celta Vigo.