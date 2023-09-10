Luis Rubiales makes 2030 World Cup claim in resignation

Luis Rubiales has brought to an end the biggest controversy in the history the Spanish national team with his resignation as RFEF president.

Rubiales’ move comes after weeks of intense pressure on his position following the FIFA Women’s World Cup final.

He was involved in a string of criticised incidents at the final, as Spain beat England in Sydney to claim a first world title, including a non-consensual kiss on Jenni Hermoso.

The aftershock from that has caused waves across the footballing world with Rubiales suspended by FIFA alongside several domestic investigations into his behaviour.

Despite his ongoing determination to remain in place, the resignation statement has finally arrived, to draw a line under the situation.

However, Rubiales has remained stubborn on his innocence until the end, with his resignation statement featuring a claim over Spain’s bid to co-host the 2030 FIFA men’s World Cup.

“I have made this decision to resign after making sure my departure will contribute to the stability that allows Europe and Africa to remain united in their dream of 2030.

“I hope we are still able to bring the largest event in the world to our country.”

🚨LUIS RUBIALES RESIGNS🚨 •”I have presented my resignation from the position of president of the RFEF." •”After the suspension by FIFA, plus the rest of the procedures opened against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position.” pic.twitter.com/ImeZqDsFpg — Semra Hunter (@SemraHunter) September 10, 2023

The RFEF are yet to comment officially on Rubiales’ statement and there is no update on when, or if, the striking women’s team will return to national team duty.