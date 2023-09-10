Lionel Messi fitness issues eased on Argentina duty

Lionel Messi will be fit for Argentina’s FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifier against with Bolivia.

The Inter Miami forward is enjoying a superb start to life in Miami as he looks to maintain his long term goal of competing at the next World Cup.

Messi’s inspired leadership saw Argentina win the 2022 World Cup, in a first world title since 1986, and a major landmark in his trophy filled career.

However, he remains determined to keep himself on track to play for at least three more years, for both club and country.

He played the role of talisman once again, in Argentina’s opening qualifier, with the winning goal in a 1-0 victory at home to Ecuador on September 8.

After being withdrawn in the closing minutes, there was reported concern over his ability to start successive games in a close timeframe, but head coach Lionel Scaloni has confirmed he is ready to play.

“Messi will to travel to La Paz, today he trained differently but he’s fine to travel. There are two days until the game and we’ll make a decision tomorrow or on Tuesday”, as per quotes from Relevo.