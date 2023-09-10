Joao Felix not interested in Barcelona No.10 shirt

Joao Felix was not offered, nor did he request, the No.10 shirt on arrival at Barcelona.

The Portuguese international completed a dramatic season long switch to Catalonia in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Felix had previously stated his desire to join Barcelona, much to the annoyance of parent club Atletico Madrid, but he completed the move just in time.

Atletico Madrid opted to trigger a contract extension to 2029 with Felix before making the switch to Barcelona but his long term future at either club is unclear.

Felix has been given the No.14 at Barcelona, with the former Benfica forward already making his club debut, as the No.10 remains vacant.

As per reports from Diario Sport, Felix wanted to avoid the added pressure of accusations of presenting himself as a ‘superstar’, if he pushed to wear the famous shirt.

The stance from Felix indicates his willingness to make an impact in Barcelona based on hard work and talent as he prepares for a key career crossroads.

The No.10 was taken up by Ansu Fati, after Lionel Messi’s departure in 2021, but his loan to Brighton & Hove Albion opened the door for Felix to come in.

The number will now be left unworn at Barcelona for the first time in 27 years.