Ilkay Gundogan makes bold Manchester City exit omission

Barcelona star Ilkay Gundogan has opened up on his decision to leave Manchester City this summer.

Gundogan played a crucial role for City in the final weeks of the 2022/23 season as their former captain led from the front in the campaign run-in.

Under his leadership, City clinched a club first treble, and their first ever Champions League title, as part of an iconic run of form.

However, despite ending the season with a clean sweep of major domestic trophies, Gundogan was unsettled over signing a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium.

City were confident of securing an agreement to keep him at the club for at least another season but he eventually opted to accept a new challenge in Catalonia.

Barcelona’s delicate financial position meant they were only able to secure a move with Gundogan as a free agent and the veteran playmaker admitted the situation could have ended differently for all parties.

“City waited a long time to intensify talks. If they had acted a little earlier, the situation would have been different”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

“But, it was a perfect ending, it couldn’t have come at a better time. It was also my childhood dream to play for Barcelona.”