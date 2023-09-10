Former La Liga star linked with UAE exit

Paco Alcacer looks set to leave UAE side Al Sharjah in the coming days.

The veteran striker has been linked with a return to Europe after just over a year in the Middle East following his free transfer exit from Villarreal.

Alcacer was involved in one of the most bizarre transfer exits in recent La Liga history in August 2022 after initially agreeing a loan move to Al Sharjah from Villarreal.

However, two days into the loan, Al Sharjah cancelled the agreement, with Villarreal agreeing to release Alcacer, to allow him to complete a free transfer to his current side.

Alcacer is rumoured to be determined to make the move back into European football with another former team, Valencia, linked with a deadline day loan.

With the Turkish transfer window open until September 15, president of Turkish Super Lig side Samsunspor Yüksel Yıldırım confirmed they want to sign the 30-year-old.

“We’ve been meeting with Alcacer for a month. The club accepted our offer, but the player did not”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

“The club is trying to convince the player. We made an offer and we’re waiting.”