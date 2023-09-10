Brazil coach makes ‘world class’ prediction over new Barcelona star Vitor Roque

Barcelona fans are growing more excited over the 2024 arrival of Vitor Roque.

La Blaugrana confirmed in July they had agreed a deal to sign the 18-year-old attacker from Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense, worth a rumoured €30m plus €31m in variables.

Despite initial rumours of Roque being ready to make the move to Spain ahead of the 2023/24 season, all parties eventually stuck to their original plan, of wrapping up the deal next summer.

Roque has continued to wow Barcelona supporters from the other side of the Atlantic Ocean with 20 goals scored in 40 appearances across all competitions so far in 2023.

The teenager is known for his speed and finishing ability, and his coach at Brazil U23 level, Ramon Menezes, believes Barcelona have a world star incoming.

“I see Vitor Roque becoming one of the top players in the world”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

“We have high hopes for him and placed a lot of trust in him. He’s never lost what’s best about him, hunger, appetite and always wanting more and more.”

Menezes gave Roque his Brazil senior debut during his interim spell in charge of the senior team at the start of 2023 before moving into a new U23 role.

Fernando Diniz has since taken over as caretaker boss, on a one year contract, with the Brazilian FA still hoping to lure Carlo Ancelotti to the job in 2024.