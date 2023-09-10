Barcelona youth boss labels Lamine Yamal as the ‘best he’s ever coached’

The incredible hype surrounding Barcelona star Lamine Yamal shows no signs of reducing.

Yamal has shown superb form since the start of the 2023/24 season as the records continue to tumble for him at both club and international level.

The 16-year-old has already broken seven records in the last few months, with the potential for more before the end of 2023, after now becoming the youngest player and scorer in Spain senior team history.

All the records Lamine Yamal has broken so far: – Youngest debutant at the first team

– Youngest debutant at Barça Atlètic

– Youngest La Liga champion

– Youngest starter at the first team

– Youngest assist provider in La Liga of the 21st century

– Youngest debutant with the… pic.twitter.com/j28XfVQRQZ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 9, 2023

However, within Barcelona club circles, there appears to be little surprise over his incredible elevation from promising talent to first team player.

After joining the club’s underage system aged just seven, Yamal has played across multiple youth teams, and under the tutelage of various coaches.

One of those coaches included Ivan Carrasco, who managed Yamal during his time with the Cadet A side, was instantly struck by a talented youngster in his team.

“Lamine is the best player I’ve ever coached, he’s a natural talent”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

“He thinks of things, and sees things, that no one else does, including the coach.”