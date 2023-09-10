Barcelona youngster is most decisive U20 player in world football so far in 2023 – report

When Barcelona announced the signing of Vitor Roque earlier this summer, there was extreme joy expressed among the club’s supporters. Rightly so too, as the Brazilian international is considered to be one of the best young players in world football.

Despite having finalised a deal with Barcelona, Roque has remained at Athletico Paranaense until the end of the Brazil football season. In terms of his development, it is a shrewd move, as he has been in sensational form.

So much so that he has been knighted as the most decisive U20 footballer in 2023 so far, as per a report from Sport. He has 20 goals and eight assists from 41 appearances in the calendar year, which is eight goal contributions clear of Matias Arezo in second place.

It goes to show how impressive Roque has been in 2023, and considering he is only 18 years of age, he will only get better from here. Barcelona will be licking their lips at the prospect of bringing him to the club in January.