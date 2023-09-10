Barcelona

Barcelona tried to sign midfielder from Paris Saint-Germain during summer transfer window – report

It’s no secret that Barcelona tried to reinforce their midfield options during the summer transfer window. Sergio Busquets’ departure meant that Oriol Romeu arrived from Girona, but further additions were wanted by head coach Xavi Hernandez.

However, the Catalans were unsuccessful in their attempts to sign another midfielder before the deadline. According to L’Equipe (via MD), one of the players they tried for was Marco Verratti, who was deemed as surplus to requirements at Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona, alongside Bayern Munich and Chelsea, tried to sign Verratti on a season-long loan deal, but PSG rejected all of these offers as they prepared to move on the Italian international permanently. They have been successful in doing so, as he is about to join Qatari side Al-Arabi.

Had Barcelona been able to sign Verratti on doable financial terms, it would have been a sensational piece of business, and they would have undoubtedly had one of Europe’s best midfields. However, it turned out not to be for the reigning LaLiga champions.

