Barcelona star “in no rush” to sign new contract despite receiving renewal offer

With the summer transfer window now closed, Barcelona have now switched their focus to tying down existing members of their first team squad to new contracts.

Head coach Xavi Hernandez is poised to sign a new deal, as is Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who is set to receive a significant wage decrease as part of the agreement.

Similar to Ter Stegen, Barcelona want Frenkie De Jong to reduce his current wages, but by extending his contract at the club, he would received the money later down the line, which would help with the immediate financial concerns.

According to Diario AS, De Jong and his representatives have received Barcelona’s contract offer, although they are unlikely to give a definitive answer any time soon. The same report cites information from MD, with states that the Dutchman’s agents are in no rush to respond, as they want assurances over De Jong’s standing at the club.

The last thing Barcelona want is a long drawn-out process, so they will be hoping for a quick resolution. However, the relation between the club and De Jong/his agents is still yet to be patched up after last year’s debacle, so there’s no guarantee that the Catalans will get their wish.