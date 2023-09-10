Barcelona miss out on sell on fee as Philippe Coutinho completes Al Duhail loan

Former Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has left Aston Villa to join Qatari side Al Duhail on loan.

Coutinho had been tipped for a Villa Park exit throughout the summer after seeing his squad role reduced under Unai Emery last season.

The Brazilian international opted to return to the Premier League in May 2022, after a loan spell at Villa, but his comeback within English football has not been a positive experience.

Injuries have played a key role in Coutinho’s lack of match action, but Emery has been consistently unconvinced by the former La Blaugrana forward’s ability to compete in the Premier League, and pushed for an exit.

However, with his move to Al Duhai set as a straight loan switch, Barcelona will not receive any financial boost from the deal.

Barcelona were eligible to pick up a 50% sell on clause, if the sale of Coutinho involved a fee over the €18m they received for him last year.