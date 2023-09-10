Barcelona finalise agreement with Xavi Hernandez over new contract

Barcelona have been a major upturn in form since Xavi Hernandez returned to the club in November 2021, this time as head coach. The Catalans have become a serious challenger in LaLiga once again, and this included winning their first title in four years last season.

It’s no surprise that the Barcelona hierarchy – especially President Joan Laporta – are delighted with the work that Xavi has done since returning to the club. He has helped shape a massive overhaul of the squad, which has allowed the club to be successful on and off the pitch.

At the end of last season, Laporta confirmed plans to offer Xavi a new contract, with his current deal expiring at the end of this season. MD have reported that this agreement has now been finalised, with an announcement expected as early as next week.

However, Xavi has only signed a one-year extension, despite having initially been expected to sign on until the end of the 2025-26 season. He has also been rewarded with a significant salary increase.

It is excellent news for Barcelona that Xavi has extended his stay, even it is just for one more year at this stage. There is a strong foundation in place for the club to be successful – now it just needs to be delivered upon.