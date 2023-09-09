Villarreal appoint Pacheta as new boss until 2024

Villarreal have opted to bring in Jose ‘Pacheta’ Rojo Martin as their new boss until the end of 2023/24.

The Yellow Submarine have been working to bring in a replacement for Quique Setien during the international break following his departure from Castellon.

Real Madrid Castilla head coach, and former Los Blancos striker, Raul Gonzalez was heavily tipped to take charge in his first top-flight role.

Villarreal CF and @pacheta_oficial have reached an agreement for the manager from Burgos to be the Yellows' head coach for the rest of the 2023/24 season 💛. — Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) September 9, 2023

However, despite the profile of Raul, Villarreal have opted for the greater experience of Pacheta, as they look to stabilise a faltering early campaign.

The 55-year-old has developed a reputation for helping teams battle against La Liga relegation, in his most recent roles, with a mixed record at avoiding the drop.

He is expected to be formally presented as Villarreal boss in a club presentation on September 11 and will begin training with his new squad immediately as his main players return from international duty in the coming days.