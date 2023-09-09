Villarreal identify top managerial target, Real Madrid coach falls by the wayside

Earlier this week, Villarreal decided to part ways with head coach Quique Setien after a disappointing start to the new season. The Yellow Submarine had lost three of their opening four matches, with the final nail in Setien’s coffin coming against Cadiz last weekend.

Internal discussions have been ongoing over the last few days as Villarreal search for a replacement. Numerous names have been linked, with one of those being Raul Gonzalez, who is currently head coach of Real Madrid Castilla.

Florentino Perez gave Raul permission to speak to Villarreal over the managerial vacancy, although it appears now that he won’t be getting the job, despite showing willingness to accept an offer should it comes his way.

According to Marca, Villarreal’s top target is now Pacheta. The 55-year-old is currently out of work having been sacked by Real Valladolid in April, although he could soon be about to re-enter the managerial scene.

It remains to be seen whether Villarreal do offer the job to Pacheta. They will hope to have everything finalised in the next few days, so that preparations can begin for their match against Almeria next weekend.