Spanish duo to miss Cyprus match due to injury, Barcelona star called up as replacement

Spain moved into second in their Euro 2024 qualifying group on Friday with an emphatic victory over Georgia. However, it was not one where their entire squad came through unscathed.

Marco Asensio and Dani Olmo both picked up knocks during the first half of the match in Tbilisi, which led to them being replaced by Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal, the latter of which became the youngest senior international for La Roja.

As MD have reported, neither player will be risked for the match against Cyprus on Tuesday. As a result, Barcelona forward Ferran Torres will be called up, making his first appearance in the national team setup since 2022. El Periodico Mediterraneo also notes that Yeremy Pino will also be recalled.

Torres has been in fine form for Barcelona so far this season, despite having not started any of their first four LaLiga matches. He will hope to prove his worth to Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente, as he has done with Xavi Hernandez in recent weeks.