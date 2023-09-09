Spain star could miss Scotland, Norway fixtures after sustaining injury against Georgia

Spain’s 7-1 victory over Georgia on Friday evening was a dominating affair, capped off by Lamine Yamal becoming player – and goalscorer – in the nation’s history. However, it was not a perfect occasion for La Roja.

Both Marco Asensio and Dani Olmo had to be replaced in the first half after suffering with injuries, and they have ultimately been forced to pull out of the squad for Tuesday’s match against Cyprus. Ferran Torres and Yeremy Pino have been called up as replacements.

In Olmo’s case, his injury is more than just a knock. According to MD, the 25-year-old has suffered a sprain in his right knee, which means that he will be out of action for the next three to four weeks.

It would mean that he is available for the next international break, when Spain take on Scotland and Norway, although any setback would see him miss out. Head coach Luis de la Fuente may opt to leave him out anyway as a precaution.

The fortunate thing for Spain is that they have a plethora of talent ready to step up if Olmo does not make it. Nico Williams, Lamine, Torres and Pino are all more than capable, while Asensio should also be fit despite his own injury.