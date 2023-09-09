Real Madrid star makes winning start as Uruguay captain

Real Madrid midfield star Fede Valverde has enjoyed a winning start as captain of Uruguay in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying victory against Chile.

Valverde was included in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad for their key double header against Chile and Ecuador this month.

The move to make Valverde captain was confirmed within the camp, after previously leading the team in friendly action earlier this year, and this tie came as his first competitive game as skipper.

🎙️ Marcelo Bielsa confirmed that he didn't personally select Federico Valverde as @Uruguay captain • “It was a decision made by his teammates.” pic.twitter.com/YwH0ScCYl6 — Uruguay Football ENG (@UruguayFootENG) September 9, 2023

Bielsa confirmed the decision to elevate Valverde to captain on a permanent basis was chosen by a squad meeting and he scored the third goal in a 3-1 win over Chile in Montevideo.

Bielsa has been looking to appoint a new captain in 2023 following the international retirement of Diego Godin after the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the veteran boss will be delighted with a Valverde-led winning start to qualification.

Uruguay now face Ecuador in Quito on September 12 followed by two further qualifiers in October.