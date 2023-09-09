Real Betis planning “one last great effort” to renew contract of Barcelona-linked midfielder

Despite interest from a number of clubs during the summer transfer window, most notably Lyon, Real Betis were able to retain the services of World Cup-winning midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

The 29-year-old is considered to be a key part of Manuel Pellegrini’s squad, so it was excellent news for him and for Betis that they were able to keep Rodriguez.

However, they may struggle to retain his services beyond next summer. Rodriguez’s contract expires at the end of the season, and so far, the two parties have been unable to agree terms of a new deal.

Betis are hoping to change that in the near future, with COPE Sevilla (via MD) reporting that they are planning “one last great effort” to re-sign Rodriguez. If they are unsuccessful, there is a strong chance that they will look to cash in during the January transfer window.

Barcelona are one of the clubs interested in Rodriguez, given that they only have Oriol Romeu as a natural pivot in their first team squad. A deal could be possible in January as Betis’ asking price is unlikely to be excessive, meaning that it should be financially viable for the Catalans.

It remains to be seen whether Real Betis are able to agree terms with Rodriguez. If not, his future at the club will almost certainly come to an end, most likely in January.