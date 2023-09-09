Raul Gonzalez’s Real Madrid ambition blocked Villarreal move

Raul Gonzalez’s long term plan to manage Real Madrid ended his interest in the Villarreal job.

The former Spain international was tipped as the favourite to take over in Castellon following the departure of experienced boss Quique Setien.

However, despite all the signs pointing out of Madrid for Raul, Villarreal have opted to bring in veteran campaigner Pacheta as their new boss.

As per reports from Diario AS, Raul and Villarreal were engaged in talks until the last minute, but his links to Madrid proved to be decisive in the final stages of the negotiations.

The report adds Raul was interested in testing himself as a La Liga manager but he was not fully convinced by the project at Villarreal.

Real Madrid could be on the hunt for a new manager ahead of the 2024/25 season, with Carlo Ancelotti’s contract expiring, and the Italian is undecided over an extension or a move to Brazil.