Manchester City’s attempts to sign 19-year-old superstar this summer were abruptly stopped by Barcelona

Barcelona and Manchester City have done numerous pieces of business over the last few years, which usually sees players make the move from England to Catalonia.

However, Man City attempted to orchestrate their own signing this time, and it was Alejandro Balde that they were after. The 19-year-old, who has developed into one of the best young players in world football over the last 12 months, is hugely admired at the European champions, although Barcelona do not care much.

According to Fabrizio Romano (via Sport), Man City made an enquiry to Barcelona in April over the possibility of signing Balde, but their request was abruptly rejected by the Catalans, who had (and still have) no interest in selling Balde.

Balde has since agreed a new long-term contract with Barcelona, which has seen him registered as a first team player with LaLiga, taking the number three jersey as a result.

There is still doubt that Balde can become the best left-back in world football over the next few years, and Barcelona are fully aware of this. They have no interest whatsoever in letting anyone try to sign him.