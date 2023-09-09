Luka Modric less than 12 months away from creating history at Real Madrid

On Saturday, Luka Modric celebrates his 38th birthday. The veteran midfielder, currently away with Croatia during the international break, is one of Real Madrid’s greatest ever midfielders, and also one of the club’s oldest players.

Only three players have ever played for Real Madrid aged 38. Jerzy Dudek did so in 2011, while Francisco Buyo also did so, back in 1996. However, they are both surpassed by the legendary Ferenc Puskas, whose final match for Los Blancos on the 21st of November 1965, aged 38 years and 234 days.

As Diario AS have reported, Modric has the chance to surpass Puskas to become Real Madrid’s oldest ever player. To do so, he would have to play in any of the club’s final five LaLiga fixtures, which, injury-depending, is almost certain to happen.

Modric has been reduced to a squad role under Carlo Ancelotti this season, although he remains a very important player for Real Madrid. He is expected to continue being so throughout the campaign.