LaLiga President Javier Tebas accused of providing false evidence to harm Barcelona during Negreira case

El Caso Negreira has been an ongoing story within Spanish football over the last seven months, since news first broke of the relationship between Barcelona and Enriquez Negreira, the former Vice President of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA).

Barcelona are currently being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office over the matter, citing possible “sporting corruption”, although it has been reported that there is yet to be evidence provided to prove this.

Remarkably, there are now claims that LaLiga President Javier Tebas, who has been very outspoken over the matter, provided false information to the Prosecutor’s Office which has been used “to harm Barcelona”.

According to Cronica Libre (who underwent a joint investigation with La Vanguardia), Tebas presented a letter to the Prosecutor’s Office on the 22nd of February, which also included a handwritten note from former Barcelona director Josep Contreras, who died in December.

Tebas reportedly noted that the names “Roman abogado”, “Rosell” and “Josep María”, which are referenced in the letter, could refer to Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, and “Roman abogado” to Roman Gomez Ponti, who was formerly responsible for the club’s legal services. However, the report claims that the letter was dated 20 years ago, before Rosell and Bartomeu took their respective presidencies.

The report states that the three names, in reality, actually correspond to some workers and contacts of the Contreras family of the 1980s and 1990s, none of which have any relation to Barcelona.

It remains to be seen how Tebas responds to these claims.