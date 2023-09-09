Erling Haaland delighted by Jude Bellingham’s “incredible” start to life at Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham has made a remarkable start to his Real Madrid career. In his opening four LaLiga matches, the 20-year-old has scored five and assisted one – this includes match-winning goals against Celta Vigo and Getafe.

Real Madrid signed Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund during the summer transfer window for a fee in excess of €100m, but he has already started paying that back during his first few months in the Spanish capital.

Many people across Europe have taken notice of Bellingham’s tremendous form, and one of those is Erling Haaland, who played alongside Bellingham at Dortmund, before he joined Manchester City in the summer of 2022.

Speaking to L’Equipe (via Relevo), Haaland admitted to being delighted for his former teammate as of result of his rich vein of form.

“I have seen Jude’s incredible start at Real Madrid, and I am very happy for him.”

There has been talk that Haaland could join Bellingham at Real Madrid next summer, when the release clause in his Manchester City contract goes live. However, the European champions are desperate to keep him at the Etihad Stadium.