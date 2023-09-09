Dani Carvajal understands reasons behind Gabri Veiga’s move to Saudi Arabia

One of the most surprising moves during the summer transfer window saw Gabri Veiga swap Celta Vigo for Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli. It was a transfer that has been heavily criticised, with Toni Kroos among those to have expressed their displeasure.

While one veteran of the Real Madrid squad has taken shots at Veiga over the move, another has taken a more empathetic attempt. When asked about the subject (via Diario AS), Dani Carvajal admitted that he understood the reasoning behind Veiga’s decision to head to Saudi Arabia at the age of just 21.

“He is barely 21 years old. I understand it perfectly when you receive a lucrative offer. When I went to Germany, I signed a contract for five years and the first thing I did was buy a house for my parents. I come from a humble neighbourhood, so I get his decision.”

Veiga could have been teammates with Kroos and Carvajal at Real Madrid, as Los Blancos were one of the clubs interested in signing him earlier in the summer. Instead, he is in Saudi Arabia, where he will be earning the big bucks.