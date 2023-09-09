Dani Carvajal amazed by Jude Bellingham’s Real Madrid start

Dani Carvajal has joined the growing list of Real Madrid and European stars hailing Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham has enjoyed a sensational start to life in Madrid after making a summer move from Borussia Dortmund to the Spanish capital.

The England international has already scored five La Liga goals in four games with Real Madrid heading into the international break at the top of the table.

Manchester City star, and former Dortmund teammate, Erling Haaland has spoken of his delight at seeing Bellingham shine in Spain.

Carvajal has witnessed first hand just how impressive Bellingham’s impact has been and the defender believes his link up with Los Blancos’ star names has been instant.

“From the first moment, we looked at each other as a team and it was clear Bellingham knew what he was doing”, as per reports from Marca.

“He’s a very complete player. You give him the ball and he’s able to understand the situation with a quick glance to his teammates. That is very important.”

Bellingham started for England, on their return to Euro 2024 qualifying action, but the 2020 finalists saw their 100% winning start ended by a draw against Ukraine.