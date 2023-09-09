Barcelona star in Morocco during deadly earthquake reported to be unharmed

Yesterday evening, a powerful earthquake – measured to have a magnitude of 6.8 – struck the High Atlas mountains in Morocco, killing over 800 people and injured at least 600 others, in what has become one of the darkest days of the African nation’s history.

Among those affected by the earthquake was Brazil’s U23 side, who are currently in Morocco preparing for their next pre-Olympic qualifier. Vitor Roque, who signed for Barcelona from Athletico Paranaense during the summer transfer window, is part of the squad.

Fortunately, no one in the Brazil squad was injured during the earthquake. They had to leave their rooms upon it happening, and were transferred to the pool area of their hotel for over an hour, but all parties are said to be in perfect condition, as reported by Sport.

Brazil are set to take on Morocco at 9pm CEST on Monday, although given the circumstances, it would be a major surprise if the match were to be played.