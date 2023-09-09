Barcelona planning audacious 2024 move for €100m-rated Serie A superstar – report

Barcelona’s financial issues have been rather prevalent for the last couple of years, although they are working towards fixing them. They took a massive step forward this summer, and 2024 is likely to be the same.

The way things are going, it shouldn’t be long before Barcelona are able to spend big again, and it could be as early as next summer. According to El Nacional, they may look to do so on one of the Europe’s most exciting players.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia broke onto the scene in spectacular fashion last season. The Georgian international, who played in Spain’s 7-1 rout on Friday, was in sensational form alongside Victor Osimhen, and the pair helped Napoli to secure their first Serie A title in over 30 years.

Napoli were able to keep hold of both Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia this summer, although Barcelona are reportedly looking to sign the latter in 2024. However, the Italian champions are unlikely to accept any offers below €100m.

Left wing is a position that Barcelona could look to reinforce next summer, considering Ez Abde left earlier this month and Joao Felix is only on loan from Atletico Madrid. However, it would be highly unlikely that they are able to sign Kvaratskhelia – simply put, they won’t be able to afford it.