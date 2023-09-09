Aleix Garcia clarifies Barcelona remarks after receiving criticism from Girona supporters

In the last 24 hours, Girona midfielder Aleix Garcia has received significant criticism from his own supporters following remarks he made about former teammate Oriol Romeu’s summer move to Barcelona.

Speaking to RAC1 (via MD), Garcia stated that he would have done similar to Romeu, had the opportunity to join Barcelona presented itself.

“If I were (Oriol), I would leave to Barcelona with my eyes closed too. It’s a pity that he left because we have a very nice relationship. When we face each other, I have already told him that I will go for him.”

Earlier on Saturday, Garcia clarified his remarks on X, stating that he did not say that he would leave Girona for Barcelona with his eyes closed.

“I would like to clarify the words I said yesterday. I was only supporting a great friend like Oriol Romeu, at no time did I say that I would leave with my eyes closed. Mine and his situations are completely different. If anyone was offended, I’m very sorry. I love Girona.”

M’agradaria aclarar les paraules que vaig dir ahir, només recolzava a un gran amic com és l’Oriol Romeu, en cap moment he dit que JO marxaria amb els ulls tancats. Son situacions totalment diferents la meva i la d’ell. Si algú s’ha sentit ofes, ho sento molt. Estimo al Girona. — Aleix Garcia Serrano (@97_aleix) September 9, 2023

Garcia has been absolutely outstanding for Girona since he joined the club, and you can’t blame the club’s fans for being worried that he would possibly want to leave, and more so to Catalan rivals Barcelona. Fortunately for them, it doesn’t appear that he wants to depart.

Image via Julio Munoz/EFE