AC Milan tried to sign Sevilla forward during final days of summer transfer window

Sevilla had a successful summer transfer, which saw head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar strengthen his Europa League-winning squad from last season, although they have started with three straights in LaLiga this campaign.

One of the leading stars of Sevilla’s squad is Youssef En-Nesyri. The Moroccan international has been in scintillating form since Mendilibar took over as head coach, and he will continue to be a key player this season for Los Nervionenses.

Sevilla were willing to sell En-Nesyri this summer due to their financial issues, although no one matched their valuation. AC Milan tried to do a deal, as Relevo have reported, offering €5m as a loan fee with a €25m buy option. The Italians also offered Divock Origi as part of the operation.

However, Sevilla turned it down, as they wanted a flat fee of €30m for En-Nesyri, and they had no interest in signing Origi as part of the deal.

Suitors will undoubtedly continue watching En-Nesyri for the next few months, but if he is to leave Sevilla at any stage, clubs must match their asking price.