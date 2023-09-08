Barcelona

Who is Barcelona transfer target Gabriel Moscardo?

Barcelona remain in the hunt to complete a transfer deal for highly rated Brazilian teenager Gabriel Moscardo.

The 17-year-old midfielder has impressed since moving into the Corinthians first team with the youth team product tipped for a bright future in Europe.

With 11 senior appearances, across all competitions, he is on Barcelona’s radar, as a possible long term option in the La Blaugrana midfield pivot role.

Barcelona are battling it out with Chelsea over a possible move with the Blues working on a staggered fee structure as they do not want to pay Corinthians €30m asking price.

As the transfer speculation continues, Barcelona fans will be keen to know more about the club’s latest No.6 target, and the signs look positive.

Moscardo is not a goal scoring midfielder, with his strengths lying in tackling and duel winning, in the centre of the pitch.

The key standout statistic comes from tackles made in the middle third of the pitch, with seven attempted by Moscardo from four 90 minutes of top flight action, so far this season.

Based on Barcelona’s first four La Liga games of 2023/24, Pedri is the club leader, with four central tackles, with Moscardo’s nine in the defensive third only challenged by Gavi, on seven.

