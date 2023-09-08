WATCH: Lionel Messi pulls out stunning free kick to rescue Argentina win in extremis

Lionel Messi’s habit of winning games appears to be showing no sign of stopping, after he continued his exceptional form for Argentina on Thursday night.

The Albiceleste were back in competitive action for the first time since their World Cup win in December against Ecuador, as the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup get underway.

La Tri were holding Argentina at bay with relative comfort until the 77th minute, when they conceded a free kick just outside of the box. Messi stepped up to continue his superhero form.

That would end up being the winner for Lionel Scaloni’s side, but there was potential worry, as Messi asked to be taken off with two minutes to go, as a precaution. It is not yet clear whether he will play against Bolivia in their next match.

THIS VIEW OF LIONEL MESSI'S FREE KICK!pic.twitter.com/AjW7nUWnHC — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) September 8, 2023

Since leaving Paris Saint-Germain and joining Inter Miami, Messi has only failed to score or assist in one of his 12 matches, and while the standard is no doubt lower, the minute genius appears to be enjoying his football again.