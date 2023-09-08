(WATCH) Captain Alvaro Morata puts Spain ahead in Georgia

Spain have edged into a crucial 1-0 lead in their Euro 2024 qualifier away at Georgia via Atletico Madrid star Alvaro Morata.

Luis de la Fuente’s side are looking to make up ground in their qualifying group after missing games due to their summer success in the UEFA Nations League final against Croatia.

However, despite some pre-game pressure on de la Fuente, amid an ongoing storm within the RFEF, captain Morata popped up to head the visitors in front.

Morata has been at the forefront of Spain’s early positivity in Tbilisi with the experienced forward seeing an early penalty shout rejected after a VAR check.

That setback was not enough to deny him before the break as he headed home a trademark centre forward’s goal to put de la Fuente’s charges in control.

Alvaro Morata with a fantastic header! 👏 Spain take the lead away to Georgia 🇪🇸#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/MRtFHkbs1x — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 8, 2023

🚨🚨| GOAL: Morata scores for Spain! Georgia 0-1 Spain pic.twitter.com/0lKTRuQ4w5 — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) September 8, 2023

If Spain can secure three points in this game, they will overtake Georgia at full time, and move into second place in Group A, in behind leaders Scotland.

Images via Getty Images