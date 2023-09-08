Valencia President confirms objective is to avoid relegation

Valencia President Layhoon Chan has confirmed that all Los Che are aiming for is to stay in La Liga this season.

Chan did not appear in front of the media following the transfer market, but instead conducted an interview with Valencia club media only to review the transfer window.

Valencia lost more than 10 players this summer, while they only brought in Pepelu, Cenk Ozkacar (loan made permanent), Sergi Canos, Roman Yaremchuk and Selim Amallah, the last two arriving on loan.

‘We made the signings in the best way possible’, Chan asserted, claiming the club were tied up financially until the exit of Edinson Cavani, which did not happen until a month into the window.

Chan also defended the lack of spending, with Valencia making a net profit of €14m. Valencia have made a net profit of around €57m over the last two seasons.

“We cannot rely on the largest shareholder [Peter Lim, Meriton Holdings] to cover the losses because that is not a long-term solution. This season we have experienced a significant reduction in revenue.”

“I know there are many who criticise the way we operate, but I think a successful club has to have been successful on the field and also be sustainable off it. I don’t think we can be criticised for trying to be financially sustainable.”

The Valencia president also went on to confirm that their goal was survival, something that will no doubt raise hackles on the East Coast.

“An identity is being built and we trust that this team will be competitive and that it is hungry to do great things.”

“Being realistic, our goal for this season is to work hard, improve, stay in the first division and not suffer again like last season. We are aligned with Ruben Baraja and we hope that he continues with the good work he has been doing.”

Looking at last season and the lack of investment from Lim, that is an entirely reasonable assessment based on the squad available to Baraja. That said, many Valencianistas will point out that it is not befitting of a club of their size, and is in fact a sign of the ruinous management by Chan, Meriton Holdings and Lim.