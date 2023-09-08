Spain U21 boss tips Lamine Yamal to shine on senior debut

Spain U21 head coach Santi Denia believes Lamine Yamal will be an immediate star for the La Roja senior team.

Barcelona winger Yamal is on course to make history in tonight’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia after being named on the bench by Luis de la Fuente in Tbilisi.

De la Fuente opted to call Yamal up into the senior squad for the September double header against Georgia and Cyprus after a superb start to the season.

If Yamal features against Georgia, or at home to Cyrpus, he will replace La Blaugrana teammate Gavi as the youngest Spain senior international by some distance.

Gavi’s debut against Italy in October 2021 came aged at 17 years and 62 days old, which Yamal could break by almost exactly 12 months, with his goal record set at 17 years and 305 days, also in line to be overtaken.

Midfield star Rodri has also hailed his first impressions of the 16-year-old with Denia convinced by his potential after being bypassed for U21 duty.

“Lamine’s level is exceptional. He’s playing in La Liga with Barcelona and is a difference maker. Luis de la Fuente likes him a lot, as we all do, and he’s earnt his chance”, as per reports from Marca.