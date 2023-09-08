Barcelona

Sensational Lamine Yamal breaks double record as Spain thrash Georgia 7-1

Spain have given their Euro 2024 qualification hopes a major boost as Lamine Yamal stole the show in a 7-1 win in Georgia.

La Roja produced a ruthless attacking performance in Tbilisi to stay in touch with group leaders Scotland in Group A.

Captain Alvaro Morata got the ball rolling early on for Luis de la Fuente’s side, before an own goal, and superb finish from Dani Olmo made it 3-0.

Morata’s second of game, just before the break, ended the contest, as Yamal came on to break new ground for Spanish football.

Aged at 16 years and 57 days old, Yamal replaced La Blaugrana teammate Gavi as the youngest Spain senior international by five days.

However, Spain were in no mood to ease up, despite a second half consolation for the hosts, as the rampant Morata completed his hat trick.

Nico Williams scored his first competitive goal for Spain in the closing stages but the night belonged to Yamal, as he bagged Goal No.7, to also set a new youngest ever scorer record.

Tags Alvaro Morata Dani Olmo Gavi Lamine Yamal Luis de la Fuente Nico Williams

