Sensational Lamine Yamal breaks double record as Spain thrash Georgia 7-1

Spain have given their Euro 2024 qualification hopes a major boost as Lamine Yamal stole the show in a 7-1 win in Georgia.

La Roja produced a ruthless attacking performance in Tbilisi to stay in touch with group leaders Scotland in Group A.

Captain Alvaro Morata got the ball rolling early on for Luis de la Fuente’s side, before an own goal, and superb finish from Dani Olmo made it 3-0.

Spain are cruising at half-time in Group A. Two goals from Alvaro Morata, an own goal and this strike from Dani Olmo mean they lead Georgia 4-0 going into the break. #Euro2024 🎥 @ViaplaySportsUK pic.twitter.com/RZY9FLIV2K — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) September 8, 2023

Morata’s second of game, just before the break, ended the contest, as Yamal came on to break new ground for Spanish football.

Aged at 16 years and 57 days old, Yamal replaced La Blaugrana teammate Gavi as the youngest Spain senior international by five days.

16 – At just 16 years and 57 days, Lamine Yamal becomes the youngest player to make his debut for @SEFutbol in history, surpassing Gavi's record (17 years and 62 days). Jewel. pic.twitter.com/gLrwFLLr0U — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 8, 2023

However, Spain were in no mood to ease up, despite a second half consolation for the hosts, as the rampant Morata completed his hat trick.

Nico Williams scored his first competitive goal for Spain in the closing stages but the night belonged to Yamal, as he bagged Goal No.7, to also set a new youngest ever scorer record.

✅ Spain's youngest ever player

✅ Spain's youngest ever scorer Lamine Yamal, take a bow 🙇‍♂️ What an international debut this is for the 16-year-old 👏🇪🇸#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/3zkZEBIOYV — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 8, 2023

Lamine Yamal goal on his debut for Spain

pic.twitter.com/nQ6u3IMdPW — Barca_szn (@AAfcb_) September 8, 2023

Images via Getty Images