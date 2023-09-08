Real Madrid veteran confirms Jude Bellingham has amazed dressing as much as the world

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has stolen the hearts of Madridistas and dropped the jaws of the world with his incredible start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu. But it isn’t just the fans that are scratching their head at his ability and personality.

Bellingham has five goals in four games for Los Blancos, making him top scorer in La Liga and Real Madrid top of the table with four wins from four. He also has an assist, meaning he has been involved in 75% of Real Madrid’s 8 goals so far this season. The latest was a 95th minute winner against Getafe.

“Well, the truth is that he is a star. I talk to him a lot because I learned English when I played in the Premier League. He is a humble and hard-working boy who is already feeling what Real Madrid is all about,” veteran forward Joselu Mato told Diario AS.

Naturally his form has caught the attention of the world, but perhaps more impressive is that he has gained the respect of some of the most successful footballers in the world.

Jude Bellingham has been directly involved in 6 of Real Madrid's 8 goals (75%). He leads La Liga in:

-Goals (5)

-Shots on target (7)

-Passes into the area (11)

-Goals vs xG (+3.2)

-Long passes (4) He is 6th for key passes (9) and 7th for progressive passes (25) – via @fbref pic.twitter.com/NWsoctjAWR — Football España (@footballespana_) September 8, 2023

“Yes, he has a good chance of winning it all. Bellingham has attracted attention even within the Madrid dressing room. With his age he will be able to win whatever he sets his mind to. No doubt he could be a future Ballon d’Or.”

Still just turned 20, Carlo Ancelotti has chosen to build the entire Real Madrid side around Bellingham, playing him at the point of a midfield diamond, and moving him closer to goal.

Many though that Vinicius Junior would be the leader in attack for Real Madrid this season, as he was last time out. Yet even he, before his injury has had to change his position to get the best out of Bellingham.