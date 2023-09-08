Raul Gonzalez to accept Villarreal offer after Real Madrid declare stance on his future

Real Madrid Castilla Manager Raul Gonzalez looks to be on his way out of the club after over four years in the role, following a key conversation with the club. Villarreal are looking for a new manager and meetings are scheduled for Friday to resolve the matter.

According to Cadena SER, Raul is willing to accept Villarreal’s offer, if, as expected, it is formalised. He will meet with the Villarreal President Fernando Roig, and Marca confirm that while he has had multiple offers previously, this is the first time Raul looks close to leaving.

The key reason, say the former, is that Real Madrid have told him that he will not be Carlo Ancelotti’s successor. The Italian is out of contract next summer, and many expect him to leave the club then. For some time, Raul had been linked with the senior job at Real Madrid, but recently his name has slid to the bottom of the shortlists, with Florentino Perez seemingly favouring under-19s Manager Alvaro Arbeloa over him.

It appears as if, in contrast to Zinedine Zidane, Raul will have to go out and make his name for himself in management if he does want to secure the number one position at the Santiago Bernabeu. Raul has been largely considered to have had a successful spell at Castilla, although ultimately has not managed to promote them to the second tier once more.