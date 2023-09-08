Neymar Jr offers bold Saudi Pro League vs Ligue 1 comparison

Former Barcelona superstar Neymar Jr has fired another parting shot at Paris Saint-Germain following his move to Saudi Arabia.

Neymar joined friend and ex-teammate Lionel Messi in leaving PSG this summer as part of major transfer policy changes at the Parc des Princes.

The Ligue 1 champions are looking to change tact in the market, moving away from recruiting star names in place of developing domestic talent and making more sustainable transfer moves.

Messi accepted an offer to move to MLS giants Inter Miami, with the Argentina captain enjoying a superb start to life in Florida, as Neymar moved to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

Injury has prevented Neymar from making his Al Hilal debut in recent weeks with the 31-year-old also receiving criticism for accepting a huge financial offer to join a developing league.

However, despite the controversy connected with his switch to Riyadh, Neymar has rejected comments that he is moving towards ‘semi-retirement’ in the Middle East.

“In my opinion, with the names that have moved to Saudi Arabia, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Saudi Pro League is better than France’s Ligue 1”, as per quotes from BBC Sport.

“I can assure you the football in Saudi Arabia is the same. The ball is round and we have goalposts.

“My thirst to win is still big. I want to win trophies with Al-Hilal. I have not changed in that sense.”

Neymar has already received backlash within French football after claiming he and Messi ‘lived through hell’ during periods of their careers in Paris.