Marc-Andre Ter Stegen issues Germany No.1 warning to Manuel Neuer

Barcelona star Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has no intention of handing the Germany No.1 spot back to Manuel Neuer.

Ter Stegen played a vital role in Barcelona’s title win last season, with with 26 La Liga clean sheets from 38 matches, as part of the best campaign of his club career in Spain.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach stopper has consistently outlined his target of being No.1 for Germany, with Hansi Flick’s side on hosting duty for Euro 2024 next summer.

Injury to Neuer has ruled the Bayern Munich veteran out of action until at least the start of 2024 and Flick has elevated Ter Stegen as his replacement.

However, despite Neuer’s status in the squad as captain, Ter Stegen is ready for the incoming challenge.

“I’m No.1 for Germany right now. I’ve waited a long time for this moment to arrive and I will do everything possible to maintain this status.”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“The situation has definitely changed. Manu was previously the clear No.1.”

As hosts of the tournament, Germany are not involved in qualification, with Flick’s charges playing a string of friendlies games across the next 12 months, including September clashes with Japan and France in Wolfsburg and Dortmund.