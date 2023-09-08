Luis de la Fuente feels supported by Spain stars amid RFEF controversy

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has admitted his delight at being able to concentrate on football again.

De la Fuente’s side stormed to an impressive 7-1 win away in Georgia as they returned to the task of qualifying for Euro 2024.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal stole the show in Tbilisi as he set a new record as the youngest ever senior Spain international with the 16-year-old also netting a debut goal.

The positivity at full time has offered de la Fuente a break from the ongoing pressure and controversy swirling around the RFEF.

President Luis Rubiales remains suspended from his role in the federation with multiple investigations in place over his conduct at the FIFA Women’s World Cup final.

De la Fuente has spoken out in criticism of Rubiales’ actions, which has been met with a mixed fan response, as he looks to focus on the task at hand.

“I take care of what I can control. The back and forth (in the RFEF) is outside of my control. I take care of preparing for matches and I feel strong because I have the support of my players”, as per Marca.

Spain’s victory in Georgia brings them back into contention for an automatic qualifying spot from Group A ahead of hosting Cyprus in Granada on September 12.