Lined up Real Madrid substitute for Raul Gonzalez has close relations with Florentino Perez

Real Madrid already have someone in mind to take over from Real Madrid Castilla Manager Raul Gonzalez.

The legendary forward looks as if he will continue his coaching career with Villarreal, President Fernando Roig is set to meet with him today to discuss a deal. Real Madrid have given him permission to do so, and he is considering accepting the deal, after Los Blancos told Raul that he has no options for progression at the club.

The man lined up to take over from him is under-19s Coach Alvaro Arbeloa. The former right-back has close relations with President Florentino Perez, and is widely considered within the club to be a talented coach, securing impressive results so far. Marca say that he will move into the role if Raul does go.

There were rumours that Real Madrid were keen to have Arbeloa either coaching the first team or in charge of Castilla this season during the summer. They want to prepare him as much as possible for managing the first team, which is where they feel he will end up. There is a chance he is considered for the role after Carlo Ancelotti leaves, something likely to occur next summer.

Arbeloa has already managed many of the current Castilla squad, including Nico Paz, Manuel Angel, Gonzalo, Cesar Palacios and Pineiro. If Arbeloa does move into the Castilla role, it will continue his trend of having moved up a team every years since his arrival in 2020.