Lamine Yamal in dreamland after incredible Spain debut

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was almost lost for words as he gave an emotional interview after Spain’s 7-1 win in Georgia.

On a night of dominance for La Roja in Tbilisi, with Alvaro Morata scoring a hat trick in the Georgian capital, the post game headlines were dominated by Yamal.

The teenager has been a sensation for Barcelona since the start of the 2023/24 season and he was handed a senior Spain debut off the bench just before half time.

16 – At just 16 years and 57 days, Lamine Yamal becomes the youngest player to make his debut for @SEFutbol in history, surpassing Gavi's record (17 years and 62 days). Jewel. pic.twitter.com/gLrwFLLr0U — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 8, 2023

Aged at 16 years and 57 days old, Yamal has replaced La Blaugrana teammate Gavi as the youngest Spain senior international by a gap of five days.

However, there was more to come from Yamal, as Spain continued to score goals late on, with the winger netting the final goal of the night, as part of an incredible first appearance.

With so much attention on him after the game, Yamal admitted he is delighted with his call to represent Spain.

“I’m living a dream, I have to thank my teammates and the coach for their trust, and everyone who has helped me along the way”, as per reports from Marca.

“I’m very satisfied and happy with the decision to play for Spain, but we have a very long road ahead in qualifying.”

