Julen Lopetegui targeted by Lyon despite Villarreal links

Former Real Madrid and Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui could be offered a surprise route back into management in the coming weeks.

The veteran coach is currently without a club following his exit from Premier League side Wolves ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Lopetegui has been linked with a possible return to Spain after the international break, as a candidate to replace Quique Setien at Villarreal, following his dismissal in Castellon.

However, with Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul Gonzalez now the front runner to take that job, Lopetegui will be looking elsewhere for a new role.

As per reports from Sky Sports, Graham Potter has rejected the chance to replace Laurent Blanc at Ligue 1 side Lyon, and Lopetegui is the next in line for talks with the French club.

Lopetegui is rumoured to be viewed as a strong candidate to revive Lyon’s fortunes following a miserable start to the new campaign under Blanc’s leadership.